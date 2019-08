SIF Oltenia Net Profit Soars 62% YoY To RON114M In 1H/2019



Regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Wednesday said its net profit soared 62% year-over-year, to RON114 million, in the first half of 2019, and its total revenue grew 58% to RON126.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]