Romgaz Summons Shareholders To Vote On Acquiring 20% Stake In Greek Firm Gastrade



Romgaz (SNG.RO), one of the largest two natural gas producers in Romania and the only one controlled by the state, has summoned its shareholders for September 25, 2019 to vote on the acquisition of 20% of the shares of Greek natural gas company Gastrade, which is developing a liquefied natural gas terminal.