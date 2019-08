Timisoara-Based Industrial Park VGP Gets RON33M Capital Injection



VGP Park Timisoara, one of the companies through which Belgian real estate developer VGP operates in Romania, has received a capital injection of RON33 million (EUR7.8 million), according to Trade Register data. Timisoara-Based Industrial Park VGP Gets RON33M Capital Injection.VGP Park Timisoara, one of the companies through which Belgian real estate developer VGP operates in Romania, has received a capital injection of RON33 million (EUR7.8 million), according to Trade Register data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]