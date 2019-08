Jacobs Coffee Importer Cut Loss By 38% To RON1.2M In 2018



Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the Romanian division of the same-name group, ended 2018 with a turnover of RON378.6 million (EUR81 million), up 7% versus 2017, according to Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]