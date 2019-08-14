Metallica donates Eur 250,000 for Romania children's oncology hospital



American band Metallica, who on Wednesday night held its fourth gig in Bucharest in 20 years, donated Eur 250,000 for the building of Romania's first children's oncology hospital, the initiators of the project announced. The initiators are two private persons, Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu from the "Daruieste Viata" (Gift of Life) organisation.