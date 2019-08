Bank of China Set to Arrive in Romania



Bank of China, one of the largest banks in the world, held by the Chinese government, is opening an office in Romania, having started a personnel recruitment process lately. The bank is looking for new employees with the help of Adecco Romania, the leader of the local recruitment and temporary (...)