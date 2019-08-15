Navy Day/Iohannis: To deter hostile acts in Black Sea region, we further need coordinated approach



In order to deter the hostile acts in the Black Sea region, it is further needed "an all-inclusive, all level coherent and coordinated approach, politically included", that should cover apart from the military field, the "economic, of transport, energy, environmental aspects and most importantly the society's resilience", on Thursday said president Klaus Iohannis in southeastern Constanta, on the Romanian Navy Day. "The Black Sea and its entire region have a particular strategic significance not only to our country, but also to the whole Euroatlantic space. This area's security fingerprinted by complex and ceaseless challenges is vital to ensure our security, the security of all of us. The Black Sea area is a region with geo-strategic demeanor for both the North-Atlantic Alliance and for the European Union. As a member state of these organisations, Romania is part of a common space of security and defence," Iohannis said at the Romanian Navy Day ceremonies. The president congratulated the participants in the international instruction march on the "Mircea" School Ship, the Romanian longest lasting naval presence on the planet's seas and oceans. "In appreciation of the high professionalism and outstanding results obtained by the "Mircea" crews over the time, I have conferred the pavilion of this ship the 'Maritime Virtue' Order in the Rank of Commander, with a sign of peace for the military," Klaus Iohannis added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)