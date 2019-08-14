 
Ferry trips resume to Samothraki, as Romanian Embassy in Athens gets in touch with Romanian tourists there
Ferry trips resume to Samothraki, as Romanian Embassy in Athens gets in touch with Romanian tourists there.
Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) announces that the Greek authorities have confirmed the resumption of passenger and car ferry trips via the Samothraki - Alexandroupolis route on Wednesday morning, and specifies that the Romanian Embassy in Athens has got in touch with the Romanian tourists staying on this island and continue the efforts with the local authorities to ensure their safe departure. According to a MAE statement, Romanian Foreign Minister Ramona-Nicole Manescu has had several conversations with the Romanian ambassador in Athens, Lucian Fatu. Around noon, she also had a conversation with her Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, who gave assurances that the Greek authorities are managing the situation and the Romanian citizens are provided assistance on the island. A mobile consular team from the diplomatic mission in Athens/Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki has left for the port of Alexandroupolis to provide consular assistance, as needed, the statement says. The schedule of the ferryboats for passengers and motor vehicles, as communicated by the Greek authorities, is as follows: the Zephiros ship, for passengers, departing at 10:30hrs, 15:30hrs, 20:30hrs; the Anax boat for vehicles, departing at 12:00hs and 21:00hrs, all times local. Romanian citizens can request consular assistance by dialling the following telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Athens: +30 210 6728879 and +30 210 6744544, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken by the Call Centre 24/7, or the mission’s emergency number: +30 6978996222. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

