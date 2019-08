Top Ten Romanian Brand Portfolios Valued at EUR665M in 2019



Ursus Breweries (Ursus, Timisoreana), Altex and Heineken (Ciuc and Neumarkt) are the companies with the most valuable Romanian brand portfolios in 2019. Top Ten Romanian Brand Portfolios Valued at EUR665M in 2019.