Companies in Bucharest Leased 19,000 Square Meters for Expansion in H1



Out of the about 220,000 square meters of office space leased in Bucharest in the first half of 2019, about 10% accounted for expansion of companies that reached the conclusion they needed more space, ZF has found from the data supplied by real estate consultant JLL (...) Companies in Bucharest Leased 19,000 Square Meters for Expansion in H1.Out of the about 220,000 square meters of office space leased in Bucharest in the first half of 2019, about 10% accounted for expansion of companies that reached the conclusion they needed more space, ZF has found from the data supplied by real estate consultant JLL (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]