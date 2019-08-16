Top 30 IT&C Employers Had Almost 70,000 Employees and RON30.2B Revenue in 2018



Cable TV provider RCS&RDS, the subsidiaries of US giants Oracle and IBM, the fixed service company of the Telekom group and eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, had the highest average headcount of the entire IT&C industry in 2018, ZF has found from their filings with the Finance (...) Top 30 IT&C Employers Had Almost 70,000 Employees and RON30.2B Revenue in 2018.