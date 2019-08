Aerostar Bacau 1H Net Profit Drops 37% YoY To RON28M



Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON28.4 million in January-June 2019, down 37.4% year-over-year, and a turnover of RON176.7 million, up 10% from the year-earlier (...) Aerostar Bacau 1H Net Profit Drops 37% YoY To RON28M.Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON28.4 million in January-June 2019, down 37.4% year-over-year, and a turnover of RON176.7 million, up 10% from the year-earlier (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]