Customs will get under Minister of Public Finance authority



The Executive chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici on Friday said in northwestern Satu Mare that the Customs will no longer be under the authority of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) but a separate structure under the authority of the Minister of Public Finance. "A separate, totally independent structure, under the authority of the Finance Minister, therefore subordinated to nobody. What remains of the ANAF is to be re-adjusted, the regions vanish as a local power, because it is not right that the region makes the decision when the problem stays at the county level. The litigation matters move from the ANAF to the Public Finance, because it is not the ANAF to judge what the ANAF has said," Teodorovici told a meeting with representatives of the business environment and Romanians from the Diaspora.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) Customs will get under Minister of Public Finance authority.The Executive chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici on Friday said in northwestern Satu Mare that the Customs will no longer be under the authority of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) but a separate structure under the authority of the Minister of Public Finance. "A separate, totally independent structure, under the authority of the Finance Minister, therefore subordinated to nobody. What remains of the ANAF is to be re-adjusted, the regions vanish as a local power, because it is not right that the region makes the decision when the problem stays at the county level. The litigation matters move from the ANAF to the Public Finance, because it is not the ANAF to judge what the ANAF has said," Teodorovici told a meeting with representatives of the business environment and Romanians from the Diaspora.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]