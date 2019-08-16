 
Romaniapress.com

August 16, 2019

Customs will get under Minister of Public Finance authority
Aug 16, 2019

Customs will get under Minister of Public Finance authority.
The Executive chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici on Friday said in northwestern Satu Mare that the Customs will no longer be under the authority of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) but a separate structure under the authority of the Minister of Public Finance. "A separate, totally independent structure, under the authority of the Finance Minister, therefore subordinated to nobody. What remains of the ANAF is to be re-adjusted, the regions vanish as a local power, because it is not right that the region makes the decision when the problem stays at the county level. The litigation matters move from the ANAF to the Public Finance, because it is not the ANAF to judge what the ANAF has said," Teodorovici told a meeting with representatives of the business environment and Romanians from the Diaspora.AGERPRES(RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fondul Proprietatea Disposed Of Its Holding In BRD For RON201M In 1H/2019 Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has disposed of its 2.4% stake in BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, for RON201 million, the company said Friday in its half-year report.

BT: Romania GDP May Slow Down Growth Rate From 4.1% In 2018 To 3.8% In 2019 And 3.3% In 2020 Romania’s gross domestic product moderated at 4.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019, from 5% in the first quarter, amid global economic tensions, an evolution below the potential in the eurozone – the main economic partner, and amid challenges regarding the domestic macroeconomic (...)

Political fight should be kept in Romania, never be outsourced Prime Minister Viorica Dancila suggested to Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, ed. n.) to make an analysis of his own activity as European Commissioner, after the leaders of USR (Save Romania Union, ed. n.) PLUS criticised the nominations by the ruling (...)

IAR Brasov 1H Net Profit Nearly Triples YoY To RON39M Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON38.9 million in the first half of 2019, nearly threefold higher than in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON206 million, up 174% on the (...)

Purcari Wineries Group 1H Revenue Up 25% YoY To RON88M, Net Profit Up 7% To RON17M Purcari Wineries Group ended the first half of 2019 with revenue of RON87.7 million, up 25% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON17.1 million, up 7% compared with the year-earlier period.

Aerostar Bacau 1H Net Profit Drops 37% YoY To RON28M Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON28.4 million in January-June 2019, down 37.4% year-over-year, and a turnover of RON176.7 million, up 10% from the year-earlier (...)

Romanian Ornithological Society: Seven stork chickens nest, absolute record in 2019 White storks&#39; counting in 2019 saw an absolute record - for the first time, a seven-chicken nest, located in the village of Horodnic de Sus, the County of Suceava (northeast), on Friday informs the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) in a release sent to AGERPRES. So far, says the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |