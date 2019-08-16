BT: Romania GDP May Slow Down Growth Rate From 4.1% In 2018 To 3.8% In 2019 And 3.3% In 2020



Romania's gross domestic product moderated at 4.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019, from 5% in the first quarter, amid global economic tensions, an evolution below the potential in the eurozone – the main economic partner, and amid challenges regarding the domestic macroeconomic (...) BT: Romania GDP May Slow Down Growth Rate From 4.1% In 2018 To 3.8% In 2019 And 3.3% In 2020.