August 16, 2019

Political fight should be kept in Romania, never be outsourced
Aug 16, 2019

Political fight should be kept in Romania, never be outsourced.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila suggested to Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, ed. n.) to make an analysis of his own activity as European Commissioner, after the leaders of USR (Save Romania Union, ed. n.) PLUS criticised the nominations by the ruling PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) for the European Commissioner job. In northeastern city of Iasi to attend the County Executive Committee, premier Dancila added that the political fight should not be outsourced and explained why she nominated Rovana Plumb and Dan Nica for European Commissioner. "I remind (Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna, the PLUS and the USR, respectively, chairs, ed. n.) the two distinguished gentlemen that currently Mrs. Rovana Plumb is Vice President of the S&D Group with the European Parliament, while Mr. Dan Nica is the head of the Romanian delegation of the PSD MEPs in the European Parliament. These two are people who have had several tenures as European Deputies, they are very well accustomed with the European bodies, they know how it works and what it means the European Commissioner activity. I believe that first of all when criticising one must look at one’s own backyard," Dancila added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniela Malache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
