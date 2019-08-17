Romania favorably answers EC call, offers to take in migrants from Malta



Following the latest developments regarding Mediterranean migrants, Romania has favorably answered a call by the European Commission, which coordinates efforts to identify solutions for saving migrant lives, offering to take in 10 migrants from Malta, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in a Friday statement. "Together with several other member states, the Romanian authorities have decided to favorably answer a call regarding the possibility of taking in a limited number of migrants that are to be relocated (10 people from Malta, in this specific case). This decision shows Romania’s willingness to contribute to the solidarity effort in such situations, as it concerns vulnerable people in need of protection, and this response puts no pressure whatsoever on the Romanian asylum system," the statement reads. According to the cited document, Romania has favorably answered this year in three similar situations when the European Commission has reached out to member states, accepting twice to take in 10 people from Italy, and once - five people in need of protection from Malta; the actions have so far resulted in the arrival of 11 people on Romania’s territory. "The Romanian authorities are well aware of the situation in the Mediterranean and Romania has actively participated in the talks held in order to identify solutions, both for avoiding the loss of human lives and for preventing the opening of rifts with the effect of encouraging illegal migration. Even if the current situation cannot be compared with the large migration flows from 2015 - 2016, the phenomenon remains very concerning, with a significant increase in death rates among the migrants who choose this course," the Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry went on to note that during Romania’s term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, specific solutions could be identified regarding the reaction of EU member states in such situations. "Given that there has been no significant progress in recent years in the negotiation of the Dublin Regulation reform, during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Romanian authorities involved have been able to identify specific solutions by introducing the new concept of temporary arrangement, a non-binding instrument aimed at simplifying the coordination between EU member states in such situations, based on the principle of solidarity, through the participation in the responsibility-sharing mechanism, based on volunteering, and taking into account the realities of each member state and the capabilities thereof of committing to take in people in need of international protection, who are often vulnerable," the Foreign Ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) Romania favorably answers EC call, offers to take in migrants from Malta.Following the latest developments regarding Mediterranean migrants, Romania has favorably answered a call by the European Commission, which coordinates efforts to identify solutions for saving migrant lives, offering to take in 10 migrants from Malta, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed in a Friday statement. "Together with several other member states, the Romanian authorities have decided to favorably answer a call regarding the possibility of taking in a limited number of migrants that are to be relocated (10 people from Malta, in this specific case). This decision shows Romania’s willingness to contribute to the solidarity effort in such situations, as it concerns vulnerable people in need of protection, and this response puts no pressure whatsoever on the Romanian asylum system," the statement reads. According to the cited document, Romania has favorably answered this year in three similar situations when the European Commission has reached out to member states, accepting twice to take in 10 people from Italy, and once - five people in need of protection from Malta; the actions have so far resulted in the arrival of 11 people on Romania’s territory. "The Romanian authorities are well aware of the situation in the Mediterranean and Romania has actively participated in the talks held in order to identify solutions, both for avoiding the loss of human lives and for preventing the opening of rifts with the effect of encouraging illegal migration. Even if the current situation cannot be compared with the large migration flows from 2015 - 2016, the phenomenon remains very concerning, with a significant increase in death rates among the migrants who choose this course," the Foreign Ministry said. The Ministry went on to note that during Romania’s term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, specific solutions could be identified regarding the reaction of EU member states in such situations. "Given that there has been no significant progress in recent years in the negotiation of the Dublin Regulation reform, during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Romanian authorities involved have been able to identify specific solutions by introducing the new concept of temporary arrangement, a non-binding instrument aimed at simplifying the coordination between EU member states in such situations, based on the principle of solidarity, through the participation in the responsibility-sharing mechanism, based on volunteering, and taking into account the realities of each member state and the capabilities thereof of committing to take in people in need of international protection, who are often vulnerable," the Foreign Ministry said. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Deputies' spending at almost 92 ml lei in first six months of the year The deputies' spending in the first six months of the year amounts to 91,849,485 lei, shows data released on the website of the Chamber of Deputies. The month-by-month breakdown is as follows: January - 14,294,989 lei; February - 14,362,077 lei; March - 16,018,184 lei; April - (...)



Fondul Proprietatea Disposed Of Its Holding In BRD For RON201M In 1H/2019 Investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) has disposed of its 2.4% stake in BRD – Groupe Societe Generale, for RON201 million, the company said Friday in its half-year report.



BT: Romania GDP May Slow Down Growth Rate From 4.1% In 2018 To 3.8% In 2019 And 3.3% In 2020 Romania’s gross domestic product moderated at 4.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2019, from 5% in the first quarter, amid global economic tensions, an evolution below the potential in the eurozone – the main economic partner, and amid challenges regarding the domestic macroeconomic (...)



Political fight should be kept in Romania, never be outsourced Prime Minister Viorica Dancila suggested to Dacian Ciolos, chairman of the PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, ed. n.) to make an analysis of his own activity as European Commissioner, after the leaders of USR (Save Romania Union, ed. n.) PLUS criticised the nominations by the ruling (...)



IAR Brasov 1H Net Profit Nearly Triples YoY To RON39M Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) on Friday said it registered a net profit of RON38.9 million in the first half of 2019, nearly threefold higher than in the year-earlier period, and a turnover of RON206 million, up 174% on the (...)



Purcari Wineries Group 1H Revenue Up 25% YoY To RON88M, Net Profit Up 7% To RON17M Purcari Wineries Group ended the first half of 2019 with revenue of RON87.7 million, up 25% year-over-year, and a net profit of RON17.1 million, up 7% compared with the year-earlier period.



Customs will get under Minister of Public Finance authority The Executive chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici on Friday said in northwestern Satu Mare that the Customs will no longer be under the authority of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) but a separate structure under the (...)

