Romanian PM Dancila taunts President Iohannis over US visit, planned meeting with Trump



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila, whose governing Social Democrats oppose President Klaus Iohannis, taunted the head of state on Sunday over his planned visit to Washington, where he is due to meet President Donald Trump for a second time. She said that while the visit was important, Iohannis should have first consulted with the government over issues due to be discussed.