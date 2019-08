Romania psychiatric hospital killings renew talk of failures in state institutions



A patient in a Romanian psychiatric hospital killed 4 other patients and injured nine using a drip ward on Sunday morning. The case in Sapoca, Buzau county in SE Romania, in which government authorities were quick to intervene, sparked new talk of failures in state institutions.