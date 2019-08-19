Mintia Thermal Power Plant Shuts Down for 12 DaysThe Mintia thermal power plant will be shut down for 12 days between August 23 and September 3. Management said the plant will be shut down for repair works but unionists said the issue is lack of coal.
Romania's Baboi wins 150-m race, ends second in 60m race in Cheb meetingRomanian athlete Marina Andreea Baboi on Tuesday won the 150m race and finished second place in the 60m race, at an athletics meeting in Cheb, Czech Republic, according to the website of the Czech Athletics Federation.
In the 150m race, an unusual distance for athletic meetings, Baboi prevailed (...)
Romania, US conclude memorandum of understanding on 5G technologyAGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports:
Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national governments of (...)