Aegon Romania Underwritings Grow 24% in 1H, to RON55M



Life insurance company Aegon Romania, part of international financial group Aegon, underwrote gross premiums of RON54.9 million in the first half of the year from bancassurance activities, to 24% year-on-year. Aegon Romania Underwritings Grow 24% in 1H, to RON55M.Life insurance company Aegon Romania, part of international financial group Aegon, underwrote gross premiums of RON54.9 million in the first half of the year from bancassurance activities, to 24% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]