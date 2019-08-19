Vodafone/UPC CEO: We Should Be Careful Not to Go from One Extreme to the Other with Telecom Market Consolidation
Aug 19, 2019
Vodafone/UPC CEO: We Should Be Careful Not to Go from One Extreme to the Other with Telecom Market Consolidation.
A reduction in the number of actors on the telecom market in Romania could lead to the creation of stable groups of companies that will have the comfort of investing long-term in the costly fiber infrastructure and the construction of the new 5G (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]