AGERPRES mounts picture exhibition at Piatra Craiului Folk Rock Fest



A photo exhibition called "Nature in AGERPRES pictures" that included pictures from the Agency’s library was mounted for the first time during the Piatra Craiului Folk Rock Fest 2019, a festival held in Zarnesti, August 15-17 . On display, there were 30 pictures depicting wild areas of Romania that AGERPRES photographers took within a few meters of the subject, even if it was a bear, or used the latest technological equipment, such as drones for exceptional aerial views. An area of AGERPRES archival photographs was also set up where hundreds of visitors were guided on a journey in time, through the history of Romania. The archival photographs illustrate the December 1989 Revolution, legendary athletes, and also the country’s cultural and artistic life. "Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy photos from the library and also current photos, as the exhibition represented a passage through history, times and events. The photos were taken by AGERPRES photojournalists and correspondents, without whom there would have been no such testimony. It was an opportunity for AGERPRES to exhibit at such a festival attended by thousands of people," said AGERPRES Director General Claudia Nicolae. AGERPRES has a large library of pictures comprising millions of pictures from 1927 to the present time. This year, on the 130th anniversary, the AGERPRES National News Agency has launched the AGERPRES Museum, an online project born out of the desire to capitalise on and share the rich collection of the agency. The AGERPRES Museum, available at www.agerpres.ro or directly at the link http://muzeu.agerpres.eu/, introduces the public to chronologically organised photographs, documents and information of historical value, testimonies of to the most important cultural, historical, economic, sporting, social events where AGERPRES reporters and photojournalists took part, along with personalities, customs, landscapes, details from yesteryear’s Romania, but also today’s Romania. In recent years, AGERPRES has exhibited some of its archival and current photographs both at home and abroad. The Piatra Craiului Folk Rock Fest, the greenest rock, alternative rock, indie and folk music festival in Romania, took place in the Piatra Craiului National Park, August 15-17. For three days, 22 household names of Romanian rock and folk music, including Vita de Vie, Coma, Implant Pentru Refuz, Luna Amara, Trooper, Byron, Robin and the Backstabbers, Via Daca, Jurjak, The Mono Jacks, Toulouse Lautrec, The Case, Nourunegru, The Different Class, Tapinarii, Bucium, Ovidiu Scridon, Dinu Olarasu, Emeric Imre, Titus Constantin, Daniel Iancu and Daniel Fat, performed on two stages before more than 6,500 spectators. The Piatra Craiului Folk Rock Fest is the first festival in Romania to be hosted by a national park, in this case Piatra Craiului, covering 16 hectares, based on a unique concept through which artworks bearing the signature of renowned visual artists, sculptors and painters, were integrated with nature. 