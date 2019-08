CBRE: Modern Industrial Stock Tops 4M Sqm in 1H/2019



Modern industrial stock in Romania exceeded 4 million square meters in the first half of the year with the delivery of 24,000 sqm and another 1 million sqm is set to be delivered by the end of 2020, CBRE Romania said in a report (...) CBRE: Modern Industrial Stock Tops 4M Sqm in 1H/2019.Modern industrial stock in Romania exceeded 4 million square meters in the first half of the year with the delivery of 24,000 sqm and another 1 million sqm is set to be delivered by the end of 2020, CBRE Romania said in a report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]