JLL: Real Estate Investments Grew Slightly in 1H, Buyers Remain Cautious



Despite worries of the real estate market overheating, the Romanian real estate market registered just four transactions of over EUR10 million in the first half of the year, real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania said Monday. JLL: Real Estate Investments Grew Slightly in 1H, Buyers Remain Cautious.Despite worries of the real estate market overheating, the Romanian real estate market registered just four transactions of over EUR10 million in the first half of the year, real estate consultancy firm JLL Romania said Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]