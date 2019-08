Antitrust Watchdog Clears OMV Petrom Outsourcing to GSP Offshore



Romania's antitrust body has cleared a transaction allowing oil and gas company OMV Petrom to outsource certain maintenance, harbor operations and other related services to GSP Offshore along with the transfer of assets and employees of the Petromar production (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]