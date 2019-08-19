PM Dancila says coalition plans with Pro Romania dropped because of Victor Ponta’s two-faced demeanor



Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Viorica Dancila said that Victor Ponta’s untruthful and two-faced demeanor is one of the reasons why she did not accept a cooperation with the latter’s PRO Romania party. Reacting on Facebook to the recent statements of the PRO Romania Chairman, Dancila wrote that "his lack of seriousness, his constant desire to stand out by any means, untruthfulness included, do not sit well with PSD. He is incapable of building, all he knows is to destroy. Crin Antonescu has very clearly put the finger on why Ponta destroyed the Social Liberal Union: he is a man who has all the time a hidden agenda, tailored not according to the country’s but to his personal interests." The Social Democrat leader argues that she steers clear of "political bartering" of the "we-join-forces-and-dump-the-third-one" type. "This is not how I understand politics. Whereas he has all the time struck such deals (including with Traian Basescu), without consulting his party fellows and with the only purpose to secure his seat, I prefer the decisions taken in the party forums. In the PSD National Executive Committee meeting my colleagues have firmly expressed their opinion about an alliance with PRO Romania, and they know Victor Ponta very well," Dancila wrote. PRO Romania Chairman Victor Ponta took to Facebook on Monday writing that Premier Viorica Dancila had sought "his support for staying at rule" and claiming that the talks had failed because of the Social Democrat leader, who accepted all his conditions except for the one that she should drop her presidential bid.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) PM Dancila says coalition plans with Pro Romania dropped because of Victor Ponta’s two-faced demeanor.Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party leader Viorica Dancila said that Victor Ponta’s untruthful and two-faced demeanor is one of the reasons why she did not accept a cooperation with the latter’s PRO Romania party. Reacting on Facebook to the recent statements of the PRO Romania Chairman, Dancila wrote that "his lack of seriousness, his constant desire to stand out by any means, untruthfulness included, do not sit well with PSD. He is incapable of building, all he knows is to destroy. Crin Antonescu has very clearly put the finger on why Ponta destroyed the Social Liberal Union: he is a man who has all the time a hidden agenda, tailored not according to the country’s but to his personal interests." The Social Democrat leader argues that she steers clear of "political bartering" of the "we-join-forces-and-dump-the-third-one" type. "This is not how I understand politics. Whereas he has all the time struck such deals (including with Traian Basescu), without consulting his party fellows and with the only purpose to secure his seat, I prefer the decisions taken in the party forums. In the PSD National Executive Committee meeting my colleagues have firmly expressed their opinion about an alliance with PRO Romania, and they know Victor Ponta very well," Dancila wrote. PRO Romania Chairman Victor Ponta took to Facebook on Monday writing that Premier Viorica Dancila had sought "his support for staying at rule" and claiming that the talks had failed because of the Social Democrat leader, who accepted all his conditions except for the one that she should drop her presidential bid.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Visa Users in Romania May Pay in Installments Within Pilot Program Visa card holders in Romania will be the first in Europe to be able to pay for their purchases in installments at participating stores and online using their cards, within a pilot program.



Less Than 20% of Romanians, Bulgarians Book Holidays Online In the EU in 2017, 50% of internet users said that they booked their holiday accommodation or travel via the internet, Eurostat data showed Wednesday.



Mintia Thermal Power Plant Shuts Down for 12 Days The Mintia thermal power plant will be shut down for 12 days between August 23 and September 3. Management said the plant will be shut down for repair works but unionists said the issue is lack of coal.



GfK: Purchasing Power in Romania Grows, Regional Gaps Widen Purchasing power in Romania grew 18% in 2018, to EUR5,083, from EUR4,556 in 2017 and EUR4,181 in 2016 but gaps between counties have widened, a study by GfK showed Wednesday.



Romania's Baboi wins 150-m race, ends second in 60m race in Cheb meeting Romanian athlete Marina Andreea Baboi on Tuesday won the 150m race and finished second place in the 60m race, at an athletics meeting in Cheb, Czech Republic, according to the website of the Czech Athletics Federation. In the 150m race, an unusual distance for athletic meetings, Baboi prevailed (...)



US reiterating support for Romania becoming eligible for entry into Visa Waiver Program AGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday adopted a joint statement in which the US reiterates its support for Romania's efforts to become eligible for entry (...)



Romania, US conclude memorandum of understanding on 5G technology AGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national governments of (...)

