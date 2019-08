Yogurt Producer Danone Sees Revenue up 13% to RON554M in 2018



Danone Romania, the largest actor on the local yogurt market, ended 2018 with 554 million lei (EUR117 million) revenue, 13% higher than in 2017, Finance Ministry data show. The profit dropped 77% from RON28.3 million in 2017 to RON16.4 million in (...)