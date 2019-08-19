​Brexit: What Romania's Ambassador to UK recommends after British Government said it planned to end EU free moment in case of no-deal leave



The UK Government has announced plans to end the application of EU rules on free movement immediately in case of a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Romania’s Ambassador to London told HotNews.ro on Monday evening that this did not mean Romanian citizens working there - more than 400,000 - would be prevented from entering Britain. ​Brexit: What Romania's Ambassador to UK recommends after British Government said it planned to end EU free moment in case of no-deal leave.The UK Government has announced plans to end the application of EU rules on free movement immediately in case of a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Romania’s Ambassador to London told HotNews.ro on Monday evening that this did not mean Romanian citizens working there - more than 400,000 - would be prevented from entering Britain. [Read the article in HotNews]