Dacia Duster is one step away from becoming the best-selling small SUV in Europe in 2019, after having ended the first half with 17% growth over the year-ago period, while leader Renault Captur sales were flat. Duster Close to Top Spot in Small SUV Sales Ranking in Europe.Dacia Duster is one step away from becoming the best-selling small SUV in Europe in 2019, after having ended the first half with 17% growth over the year-ago period, while leader Renault Captur sales were flat. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]