Renaissance Public Services Assembles TV Sets for France’s Schneider Group



Renaissance Public Service company assembles TV sets for French-held Schneider group in Chiajna, Ilfov, and posted 280 million lei (EUR59 million) revenue in 2018. Renaissance Public Services Assembles TV Sets for France’s Schneider Group.Renaissance Public Service company assembles TV sets for French-held Schneider group in Chiajna, Ilfov, and posted 280 million lei (EUR59 million) revenue in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]