Presidents Iohannis, Trump due to meet at White House for one hour and a half



​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be received by his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, the second such meeting the two have had since 2017. The meeting is scheduled to last an hour and a half. Presidents Iohannis, Trump due to meet at White House for one hour and a half.​Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will be received by his US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, the second such meeting the two have had since 2017. The meeting is scheduled to last an hour and a half. [Read the article in HotNews]