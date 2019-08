Nextfit Opens EUR1.1M Fitness Center in Vox Technology Park in Timisoara



Gym operator Nextfit, owned by entrepreneurs Razvan Irimescu and Sergiu Serban, is set to open a fitness center in Vox Technology Park in Timisoara, following an investment of EUR1.1 million.