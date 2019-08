Romania Posts Biggest Annual Construction Growth in EU in June



Romania's adjusted production in the construction sector was the highest in the European Union in June, 23.3% higher than in June 2018, Eurostat data showed Tuesday. Romania Posts Biggest Annual Construction Growth in EU in June.Romania's adjusted production in the construction sector was the highest in the European Union in June, 23.3% higher than in June 2018, Eurostat data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]