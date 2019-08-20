How cost of living and quality of life in Bucharest compare to other cities in Romania and abroad



Bucharest fares 176th among 209 cities analysed over cost of living criteria in a Mercer report published this year. But the numbers vary from other charts and statistics. HotNews.ro has tried to compare how the Romanian capital city fares in terms of cost of living and quality of life, compared to other cities in the country and abroad. How cost of living and quality of life in Bucharest compare to other cities in Romania and abroad.Bucharest fares 176th among 209 cities analysed over cost of living criteria in a Mercer report published this year. But the numbers vary from other charts and statistics. HotNews.ro has tried to compare how the Romanian capital city fares in terms of cost of living and quality of life, compared to other cities in the country and abroad. [Read the article in HotNews]