Chamber of Deputies to convene in extraordinary session next week



The Chamber of Deputies will meet in an extraordinary session next week, between August 26 and 30. "Considering the submission of the request for convening the Chamber of Deputies in an extraordinary session, between August 26 and 30, I decided to convene the meeting of the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber for Monday, 26 August, from 12.30, in order to establish the draft work program. Also, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies will take place starting at 14.00 for the approval of the agenda and the extraordinary session program," reads a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES from the Cabinet of the Speaker of the legislative forum, Marcel Ciolacu. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies suggests to the colleagues of the Opposition "that, out of respect for the citizens and for this institution, they should do their homework better when they submit such proposals". Regarding the total abrogation of the OUG (Gov’t Emergency Ordinance) 114, in the sense desired by the Opposition, the Speaker of the Chamber mentions that "this would have an extremely negative social impact for millions of Romanians". In connection with the repeal of the Law on compensatory appeal, he reminds the colleagues in the Opposition that "this was a project initiated by the former Minister of Justice Raluca Pruna during the Ciolos Government, following the commitments of the Romanian state to solve the problems of the prison conditions that have made the subject of repeated convictions at ECHR".AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) Chamber of Deputies to convene in extraordinary session next week.The Chamber of Deputies will meet in an extraordinary session next week, between August 26 and 30. "Considering the submission of the request for convening the Chamber of Deputies in an extraordinary session, between August 26 and 30, I decided to convene the meeting of the Permanent Bureau of the Chamber for Monday, 26 August, from 12.30, in order to establish the draft work program. Also, the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies will take place starting at 14.00 for the approval of the agenda and the extraordinary session program," reads a release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES from the Cabinet of the Speaker of the legislative forum, Marcel Ciolacu. The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies suggests to the colleagues of the Opposition "that, out of respect for the citizens and for this institution, they should do their homework better when they submit such proposals". Regarding the total abrogation of the OUG (Gov’t Emergency Ordinance) 114, in the sense desired by the Opposition, the Speaker of the Chamber mentions that "this would have an extremely negative social impact for millions of Romanians". In connection with the repeal of the Law on compensatory appeal, he reminds the colleagues in the Opposition that "this was a project initiated by the former Minister of Justice Raluca Pruna during the Ciolos Government, following the commitments of the Romanian state to solve the problems of the prison conditions that have made the subject of repeated convictions at ECHR".AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Visa Users in Romania May Pay in Installments Within Pilot Program Visa card holders in Romania will be the first in Europe to be able to pay for their purchases in installments at participating stores and online using their cards, within a pilot program.



Less Than 20% of Romanians, Bulgarians Book Holidays Online In the EU in 2017, 50% of internet users said that they booked their holiday accommodation or travel via the internet, Eurostat data showed Wednesday.



Mintia Thermal Power Plant Shuts Down for 12 Days The Mintia thermal power plant will be shut down for 12 days between August 23 and September 3. Management said the plant will be shut down for repair works but unionists said the issue is lack of coal.



GfK: Purchasing Power in Romania Grows, Regional Gaps Widen Purchasing power in Romania grew 18% in 2018, to EUR5,083, from EUR4,556 in 2017 and EUR4,181 in 2016 but gaps between counties have widened, a study by GfK showed Wednesday.



Romania's Baboi wins 150-m race, ends second in 60m race in Cheb meeting Romanian athlete Marina Andreea Baboi on Tuesday won the 150m race and finished second place in the 60m race, at an athletics meeting in Cheb, Czech Republic, according to the website of the Czech Athletics Federation. In the 150m race, an unusual distance for athletic meetings, Baboi prevailed (...)



US reiterating support for Romania becoming eligible for entry into Visa Waiver Program AGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Tuesday adopted a joint statement in which the US reiterates its support for Romania's efforts to become eligible for entry (...)



Romania, US conclude memorandum of understanding on 5G technology AGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national governments of (...)

