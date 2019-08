Grocery Retailers Own RON15B Worth of Real Estate in Romania



Hypermarket and supermarket chains in Romania own land and buildings valued at 15 billion lei (EUR3.1 billion) and the value of their real estate portfolios rose by 17% in 2018. Grocery Retailers Own RON15B Worth of Real Estate in Romania.Hypermarket and supermarket chains in Romania own land and buildings valued at 15 billion lei (EUR3.1 billion) and the value of their real estate portfolios rose by 17% in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]