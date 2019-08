Ice Dyp Balas Owners Invest EUR5.7M in New Ice Cream Plant



Ice cream manufacturer Ice Dyp Balas in Carpinis, Timis County, is investing EUR5.7 million in a new plant in the same town to double production capacity.