UPDATE VIDEO Trump-Iohannis Meeting ​US President says relations with Romania better than ever, notes results of fight against corruption / Romanian head of state called for increased US military presence in the country



​US President Donald Trump noted on Tuesday the results of the fight against corruption in Romania, saying counterpart Klaus Iohannis was doing a very good job in this regard. He made the comments in replying to a question by the HotNews.ro correspondent as Iohannis was welcomed at the White House today.

As talks ended, Iohannis said he discussed an increased US military presence in Romania

Following the talks, the two presidents issued a joint statement re-affirming the "robust and durable strategic partnership" of the two countries and clarifying their common stand on a series of issues, including the opposition to the Nord Stream 2 "and other projects that make our Allies and partners dependent on energy from Russia".

