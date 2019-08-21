Romania, US conclude memorandum of understanding on 5G technology



AGERPRES special correspondent to Washington DC, US, Florentina Peia reports: Romania's President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, after meeting his American counterpart Donald Trump in Washington DC, that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the national governments of the US and Romania regarding 5G technology. "Part of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two governments regarding 5G technology, given the importance of security of the 5th generation wireless communications networks to securing prosperity, and also national security," Iohannis said at a news conference hosted by the Embassy of Romania in the US after a bilateral meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump. He said that the document does not reference a particular company. "In Romania, a public procedure is being prepared for that and I think everyone would be happy if we had more bids, including from the US. This is about privately-run companies that will show up and we hope this will happen, but the memorandum does not reference a particular company; it is a memorandum that clarifies some criteria of transparency and compatibility with the rule of law and so on," said Iohannis. The two presidents discussed the economic relationship between Romania and the US, with Iohannis pointing out that more needs to be done in the area. "It is important for us to find new areas for expanding economic co-operation in areas such as energy, cyber and the defence industry," said Iohannis. He indicated that their talks also focused on the Visa Waiver programme. "President Trump is very interested in this issue and I am convinced that specialists of the US administration, together with our specialists, will find the best ways to continue improving these issues," said Iohannis. He assured President Trump that Romania will remain a strategic partner and a trusted ally of the US in the region, the EU and globally. AGERPRES (RO - editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

