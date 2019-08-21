 
Romania’s Baboi wins 150-m race, ends second in 60m race in Cheb meeting
Romanian athlete Marina Andreea Baboi on Tuesday won the 150m race and finished second place in the 60m race, at an athletics meeting in Cheb, Czech Republic, according to the website of the Czech Athletics Federation. In the 150m race, an unusual distance for athletic meetings, Baboi prevailed in 17.53, followed by Czechs Klara Seidlova, 17.56 and Tereza Petrzilkova, 18.12. In the 60m flat race, Baboi clocked in at 7.37, behind by Seidlova, 7.34. In Domazlice, the Czech Republic, on Saturday, Marina Andreea Baboi of SCM Gloria Buzau won the 100m flat race in 11.76. AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)   Photo source: Marina Andreea Baboi / Facebook

