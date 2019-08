Visa Users in Romania May Pay in Installments Within Pilot Program



Visa card holders in Romania will be the first in Europe to be able to pay for their purchases in installments at participating stores and online using their cards, within a pilot program. Visa Users in Romania May Pay in Installments Within Pilot Program.Visa card holders in Romania will be the first in Europe to be able to pay for their purchases in installments at participating stores and online using their cards, within a pilot program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]