Mintia Thermal Power Plant Shuts Down for 12 Days



The Mintia thermal power plant will be shut down for 12 days between August 23 and September 3. Management said the plant will be shut down for repair works but unionists said the issue is lack of coal. Mintia Thermal Power Plant Shuts Down for 12 Days.The Mintia thermal power plant will be shut down for 12 days between August 23 and September 3. Management said the plant will be shut down for repair works but unionists said the issue is lack of coal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]