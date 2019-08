GfK: Purchasing Power in Romania Grows, Regional Gaps Widen



Purchasing power in Romania grew 18% in 2018, to EUR5,083, from EUR4,556 in 2017 and EUR4,181 in 2016 but gaps between counties have widened, a study by GfK showed Wednesday.