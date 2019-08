Premium Porc Invests EUR32.5M in Feed Factory in Sibiu



Danish group Premium Porc Group, the second largest pork producer in Romania, has invested EUR32.5 million in its third feed factory, which it opened in Avrig, Sibiu county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]