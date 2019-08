Housing Demand Remains High in Bucharest; 20,000 Apartments Under Construction



Housing demand remains high in Bucharest and developers are currently working on over 20,000 housing units, of which 70% are scheduled to be delivered by the end of the year, according to estimates by Crosspoint Real Estate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]