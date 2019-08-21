Romania's governmental agent at the European Court of Human Rights Viorel Mocanu dismissed as suspicions loom



A key representative of the Romanian government at the European Court of Human Rights, who, as HotNews.ro has revealed, acted in support of a top official against whom he should have defended the Romanian state, was released from office, according to a decision by the Romanian PM on Wednesday.