August 21, 2019

Romania&#39;s governmental agent at the European Court of Human Rights Viorel Mocanu dismissed as suspicions loom.
A key representative of the Romanian government at the European Court of Human Rights, who, as HotNews.ro has revealed, acted in support of a top official against whom he should have defended the Romanian state, was released from office, according to a decision by the Romanian PM on Wednesday.

