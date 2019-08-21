Gov’t okays expenses on Integrated electronic system of Trade Register
Aug 21, 2019
Gov’t okays expenses on Integrated electronic system of Trade Register.
The Government approved, in its Wednesday’s meeting, the substantiation note regarding the necessity and the opportunity to carry out the expenses related to the ’Integrated electronic system of the National Office of the Trade Register’, meant to reduce the bureaucracy and the time dedicated to the registration process of companies in the Trade Register.
"Today the Government meeting approved the draft decision regarding the okaying of the substantiation note on the necessity and the opportunity to carry out the expenses related to the ONRC Integrated Electronic System project, consolidated and interoperable, for the provision of e-government services focused on life events. The implementation of this project will lead to the reduction of bureaucracy, the time dedicated to the registration process in the Trade Register, whose main objective is to increase the transparency and interaction of ONRC with citizens by increasing the level of existing electronic services, as well as improving the internal efficiency of the work process by optimizing the applications. software and back office," said the Government’s spokesman Nelu Barbu at Victoria Palace.
He mentioned that the total value of the project is over 189 million lei, and the duration of the investment - 36 months.
"The implementation of this project involves the acquisition of hardware components, software solutions, which will ensure the functioning of the system; arranging the main data center and backup and training the system administrators, those responsible for its security and the end users of the integrated system, within the framework The National Office of the Trade Register. The project is financed from the European Regional Development Fund and the state budget, through the Operational Competitiveness Program", added Nelu Barbu.
On Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, Prime Minister Dancila presented the benefits of this project.
"There will be a public portal for electronic interaction with customers, which will have important benefits for citizens and the business environment. I am referring to the elimination of the number of documents presented in paper format, the reduction of the time for solving the submitted applications and the online provision of services, lower expenses for the multiplication and legalization of some acts, the reduction of the time spent at the counter and the trips to different institutions," she said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)
[Read the article in Agerpres]