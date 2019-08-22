PM Dancila urges representatives for employers to be active party in drawing up public policies



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and several members of her Cabinet met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with representatives for the Confederation of Romanian Employers, at the initiative of the prime minister, to discuss how to resume and improve dialogue between the Government and the business community. According to a governmental press statement, Dancila underlined her Cabinet’s openness toward a partnership with the employers’ representatives in order to stimulate investment and to secure a dynamic, competitive economic community generating prosperity. "I want us to develop an applied and pragmatic dialogue with the business community and I want you to be an active party in the drafting of public policies. Through the efforts we make daily at the Government level and based on your experience and involvement, we can build a framework for business that will bring added value to the economy by implementing measures to support the business environment," said Dancila. The leaders of the Confederation of Romanian Employers presented the main challenges facing the local business community and thanked the Government for its openness displayed in identifying the best solutions to be implemented in period immediately ahead. In this regard, Dancila suggested the creation of a working group coordinated by Minister for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan Radu Oprea to centralise and analyse all the proposals received from the employers, so that they would be translated into actual governmental measures. The solutions will be discussed in monthly meetings between the representatives of the Government and those of the Confederation of Romanian Employers. Discussed at the Wednesday’s meeting were economy, taxation, labour, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare, and European funds. Attending the meeting on behalf of the Government were Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici; Minister for Business, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan Radu Oprea; the Minister of the Economy Niculae Badalau; Minister of Labour and Social Justice Marius Budai; acting Education Minister Valer Daniel Breaz; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea; Minister of Tourism Bogdan Trif; Secretary General of the Government Toni Grebla; Chair of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) Mirela Calugareanu; state advisers Dan Matei and Dragos Stoica, as well as representatives for other ministries. 