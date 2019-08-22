Minister-delegate Ciamba talks with EU chief negotiator Barnier on protecting Romanian citizens’ rights residing in UK



Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba announced on a Twitter post that he discussed with European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier about the importance of protecting the rights of the EU and Romanian citizens who are living in the UK. "Engaging phone conversation with EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Both shared the same view about the importance of common action of EU27 together with chief negotiator to defend and protect the rights of EU/Romanian citizens residing in UK," reads Ciamba’s message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) Minister-delegate Ciamba talks with EU chief negotiator Barnier on protecting Romanian citizens’ rights residing in UK.Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba announced on a Twitter post that he discussed with European Chief Negotiator for the United Kingdom Exiting the European Union Michel Barnier about the importance of protecting the rights of the EU and Romanian citizens who are living in the UK. "Engaging phone conversation with EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier. Both shared the same view about the importance of common action of EU27 together with chief negotiator to defend and protect the rights of EU/Romanian citizens residing in UK," reads Ciamba’s message. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]