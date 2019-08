Private Equity Firms Invested Only EUR311M in Romania in 2018, 40% Less Than in 2017



Private equity firms invested EUR2.7 billion in the region last year, and Romania got only 11.5% of the money or EUR311 million. Poland and Czech Republic, on the other hand, got more than one quarter of the amount each. Private Equity Firms Invested Only EUR311M in Romania in 2018, 40% Less Than in 2017.Private equity firms invested EUR2.7 billion in the region last year, and Romania got only 11.5% of the money or EUR311 million. Poland and Czech Republic, on the other hand, got more than one quarter of the amount each. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]